YSRCP to announce list of Mayors and Dy Mayors today

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the list of candidates for Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons will be announced on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at party central office here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been discussing with the party members right from the district level on the selection of candidates and assured that BCs and SCs were given priority as part of political empowerment.

In regard to Mydukur and Tadipatri municipalities, he said that neither party nor the government would indulge in horse-trading to win in these municipalities, as the Chief Minister was clear to go by the public mandate and not against it.

He said the results of Mydukur would be decided by toss if Jana Sena Party candidate joins with the Congress, and in Tadipatri, the party would go with ex-officio voting and he asserted that the party would keep fighting legally.

Mr. Sajjala said that anyone could file SC ST atrocity case, as the lands grabbed by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu belonged to Dalits. He said the government was not being vindictive towards Opposition leaders and stated that the law would take its own course. “Right from the days of being in Opposition, YSRCP leaders have been raising the Amaravati land scam, where even people of Amaravati region trusted us and gave a thumping majority in the 2019 elections, which is the ultimate right to investigate and take action against those involved,” he added.