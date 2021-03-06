'YSRCP threatening to stop welfare schemes if party voted out’

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Vizianagaram TDP Assembly in-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju on Saturday alleged that YSRCP leaders were threatening to stop welfare schemes if people voted against the ruling party in ensuing Viziangaram Municipal Corporation elections.

Participating in election campaign in Dharmapuri, 30th division, they said that YSRCP government was implementing schemes with public money and it had no right to stop the benefits to eligible persons under the ruse that they were against the YSRCP.

Mr. Ashok said the TDP government had given equal priority for welfare and development in Vizianagaram district. “The government completed many irrigation projects and created perfect distributory network to ensure water to tail-end areas too. Its planning helped all rural and outskirts to get water facility,” he added. Mr. Ashok urged the people to vote TDP leader Kandi Samantakamani as Mayor to get clean and efficient administration in Vizianagaram.