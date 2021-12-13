YSRCP terms Pawan Kalayan’s protest on steel plant a political stunt

Visakhapatnam

13 December 2021 19:57 IST

‘Instead of questioning the BJP, he is criticising the State govt.’

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) official spokesman and MLA Gudivada Amarnath has termed Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s protest at the JSP office in Managalagiri in protest against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as a political stunt.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Amarnath alleged that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was reading the script of his ‘political partner’ and Telugu Desam Party(TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Amarnath wondered as to what was the point in organising the protest at Mangalagiri.

The YSRCP spokesman said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan should know that it was the BJP government at the Centre that had decided to privatise the VSP. But, instead of questioning the BJP, with which his party has an alliance, Mr. Pawan Kalyan was targeting the YSR Congress Party government, Mr. Amarnath said. He claims that the BJP government has done nothing wrong but wants the YSRCP government to fight against it, Mr. Amarnath said.

The JSP chief has even supported the farm laws, even after they were repealed by the BJP government, the YSRCP leader alleged. Mr. Amarnath alleged that the JSP chief has no principles and had a tacit understanding with the TDP in the 2019 general elections. Mr. Naidu had said that he would not campaign for his party in Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram constituencies as Mr. Pawan Kalyan was contesting from those two seats, Mr. Amarnath alleged. Mr. Pawan Kalyan had not campaigned in Mangalagiri as Mr. Naidu’s son Lokesh had contested from there, he alleged.

The YSRCP leader alleged that the tacit understanding between them was continuing and it would be out in the open before the 2024 general elections. He also alleged that the JSP president’s only task was to indulge in mudslinging against the YSRCP, irrespective of whether it was in the Opposition or in power.