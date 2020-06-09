YSRCP, TDP trading charges for their own benefits: BJP

VIJAYAWADA

09 June 2020 23:47 IST

‘Ruling party is projecting Central schemes as its own’

Alleging that both the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP are neck-deep in corruption, BJP State vice president Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Tuesday said that both the parties were trading charges against each other for their own benefits.

“Let the leaders of both parties discuss the money amassed by them through corruption. The BJP will make arrangements for a debate if the YSRCP and the TDP are ready to prove the allegations against each other. Andhra Pradesh will not progress as long as both the parties exist in the State,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan told the media here.

Dig at Jagan

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, the BJP leader said Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy while in the opposition, had made tall claims that his party would probe into the alleged irregularities during the TDP’s tenure, if the YSRCP was voted to power. “Now, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy needs to clear air on the number of inquiries conducted against the TDP leaders in his one year at office,” said Mr. Vishnuvardhan.

Assistance to farmers

The BJP leader alleged that the YSRCP was extracting mileage by calling the Central schemes of its own.

“The YSRCP had promised farmers that it would provide a financial assistance of ₹12,000 per annum if voted to power. However, it is providing only ₹7,500 to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. In fact, of ₹12,500 being paid to farmers includes the Centre’s share of ₹6,000,” the BJP leader pointed out.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also owes an explanation to the people as to how many promises made to the people during his padayatra have been implemented?” he asked.

Virtual rally today

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that party was organising virtual rallies marking its completion of one year at the Centre in view of the COVID pandemic. “Three virtual rallies will be organised covering coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and north Andhra region. BJP leader Ram Madhav will inaugurate a virtual rally on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The BJP will explain the people about the achievements of the Central government during the last one year,” he added.