YSRCP, TDP stoking up VSP row only to defame BJP: Veerraju

‘Centre has not yet made a final statement on the issue’

Alleging that the government had a direct or an indirect role in the attacks on temples, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said on Friday that it was only under tremendous pressure that a special investigation was launched to probe such instances.

Addressing the media along with party Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and State party general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy here, Mr. Veerraju also accused the Christian missionaries of resorting to religious conversions.

‘Religious conversions’

“The Christian missionaries are, in fact, trying to create an atmosphere where they can fulfil their agenda with ease,” Mr. Veerraju alleged.

He accused the YSRCP and the TDP of taking up the cudgels against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) only to divert the people’s attention from the BJP’s efforts to bring to book those involved in the temple attacks, and to achieve the larger goal of defaming the BJP-led Central government.

“The Centre has not yet made a final statement on disinvestment of its stake in the VSP. But the YSRCP and the TDP have unleashed a false propaganda on the issue as part of their political agenda,” Mr. Veerraju alleged.

Pointing out that leaders of only the YSRCP and the TDP were allowed to go to Ramateertham temple where the idol of Lord Rama was desecrated, he said it was a clear case of isolation of the BJP by the two regional parties.

Besides, permission was deliberately rejected for the ‘Rath Yatra’ the BJP had proposed to take out from Kapilateertham to Ramateertham to highlight the “government’s antipathy towards the Hindu religion,” he alleged.

“It is due to the fear of the emergence of the BJP-JSP alliance as a strong alternative to them in the general elections that the YSRC and the TDP are playing all sorts of tricks, one of which is to provoke the employees of the VSP, to derive political mileage,” Mr. Veerraju alleged.

“We have apprised our leadership of the sentiments associated with the VSP. We will continue to strive to protect it. The attacks on temples have also been taken to the notice of the Centre. People should realise the machinations of the YSRC and the TDP,” Mr. Veerraju said.