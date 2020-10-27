YSRCP, TDP mired in corruption: Somu

‘The ruling party has failed in translating its words into deeds’

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that both the YSRCP and the TDP have belied the expectations of the people on Amaravati, whereas the Central government has made a significant contribution to the development of the State by sanctioning many projects.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Veerraju said the BJP’s stand on the capital was very clear and it was committed to the establishment of the High Court in Rayalaseema.

“The YSRCP government has neglected many projects undertaken by the previous dispensation. Both the YSRCP and TDP governments are mired in corruption. The BJP will expose the alleged complicity of the YSRCP MLAs in irregularities in 21 projects sponsored by the Central government,” he said.

He insisted that TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should give the details of the financial assistance extended by the Centre for the development of Amaravati.

“The YSRCP government too failed to translate its words into deeds. The Centre has sanctioned several infrastructure projects keeping in view the help which the State needed after bifurcation,” he said.

‘TTD funds being diverted’

The BJP leader demanded that the government should refrain from diverting the funds belonging to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The BJP has already written a letter to the government, he said.

“There are many issues in which the government owes an explanation to the public,” Mr. Veerraju said, adding that the BJP and the JSP would soon stage protests to protect people’s interests.

BJP general secretaries S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Suryanarayana Raju and secretaries N. Ramesh Naidu and Pathuri Nagabhushanam were present on the occasion.