YSRCP, TDP legislators clash in Assembly over G.O. No.1

March 20, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly plunged into chaos soon after the question hour began on Monday morning as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and TDP MLAs came to blows during a protest by the latter against G.O. Ms. No.1 through which the government imposed curbs on political meetings on public roads.

Soon after Speaker Thammineni Seetharam announced the commencement of the Question & Answer (Q&A) session at 9 a.m., the TDP MLAs rose from their seats and shouted slogans against the G.O. and did not give up their protest in spite of repeated pleas by Mr. Seetharam not to disturb the proceedings and an advice by him to raise the issue in a proper format later.

Mr. Seetharam refused to take up the adjournment motion moved by the TDP MLAs and cautioned them against depriving the right of the other members of the House (YSRCP MLAs) to have the problems faced by their electors discussed in the form of Q&A but the TDP MLAs did not relent and went on to the Speaker’s podium and entered into an argument with him and threw pieces of the G.O. copies all around.

Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Audimulapu Suresh and others strongly deplored their (TDP MLAs’) behaviour and wanted such unruly members to be expelled without further delay.

But, as the TDP MLAs continued to indulge in a verbal duel with the Speaker, YSRCP MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu rushed on to the Speaker’s podium in his bid to get them vacated. A scuffle ensued among them and TDP MLA D. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy fell down and Mr. Sudhakar Babu also sustained a minor injury in the melee.

At this juncture, Mr. Seetharam returned to his chamber even as marshals came in to restore order, but to no avail as the situation had become worse following the snatching of a bunch of papers from TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and picking up of an argument with him by YSRCP MLA Velampalli Srinivas in the well of the House.

Before the YSRCP and TDP MLAs attacked one another, the marshals separated them by force. They, however, kept hurling personal abuses.

The TDP MLAs then squatted on the floor near their allotted seats and were eventually suspended for the day after Government Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju moved the motion for their eviction after about an hour of commotion.