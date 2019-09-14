YSRCP, TDP leaders meet DGP

YSRCP leaders led by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy met Director General of Police Gautam Sawang at his office on Friday, and urged him to bring to book the TDP leaders who had allegedly abused the police during the ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ programme on September 11.

Mr. Reddy alleged that many TDP leaders had abused and insulted the police personnel, including a few top ranking personnel.

Leaders of various caste organisations accompanied the YSRCP leaders.

Meanwhile, a TDP delegation, comprising K. Atchannaidu, Nakka Ananda Babu, and Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, too met Mr. Sawang and urged to probe the allegations made by the YSRCP leaders.

In a representation submitted to the DGP, the TDP leaders explained how the TDP cadres were attacked by the YSRCP activists in the State, and urged to take measures to rein them in.

The TDP leaders appealed to the DGP to investigate the cases against them in an unbiased manner and provide protection to the TDP activists in the villages.