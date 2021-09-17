YSRCP, TDP leaders clash near Naidu’s house

TDP, YSRCP leaders involved in a face-off during a clash at the residence N. Chandrababu Naidu, at Undavalli on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA

17 September 2021 22:53 IST

Some workers injured; both parties lodge complaints with police;

Tension prevailed at Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli on Friday when leaders of the the ruling YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party clashed and resorted to mild stone-pelting,

A few party workers of both the parties suffered minor injuries, and the glass panes of the vehicle belonging to Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh were damaged in the melee.

Alleging that former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu made some derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other Ministers, Mr. Jogi Ramesh, along with some party activists staged a protest at Mr. Naidu’s residence on Krishna River bank demanding an unconditional apology from the former Chief Minister.

Police dispersed mobs

On receiving information about the protest, TDP workers led by Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and MLC Buddha Venkanna and others reached the place and raised counter slogans against the ruling YSRCP leaders. Police tried to pacify both the groups and dispersed the mobs.

The TDP leaders alleged that the YSRCP workers pelted stones on Mr. Naidu’s house and attacked them with sticks. The TDP and YSRCP workers raised slogans and blamed each other for the ruckus.

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said the police maintained restraint at Mr. Naidu’s house, and condemned the allegations against some police officers by the TDP leaders.

“We are looking into the complaints of both the parties submitted by the TDP and YSRCP to the Tadepalli police and in the DGP Office. CCTV footages are being observed and stern action will be taken against those who created law and order problem,” Mr. Sawang said.

Charges

The ruling party leaders criticised Mr. Naidu for the situation, and alleged that the TDP activists damaged the MLA’s car. The TDP leaders alleged that the incident occurred in the presence of the police, who maintained silence.

Police shifted some party workers to Tadepalli police station. Security had been tightened at Mr. Naidu’s residence Meanwhile, police prevented the TDP leaders, when they tried to barge into the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri.

Later, MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Eluri Sambasiva Rao submitted a representation to the police officers at the DGP’s office, demanding action against those who were responsible for the incident at Mr. Naidu’s house.

YSRCP MLAs Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and Jogi Ramesh too met the officials at the DGP Office and explained the situation. However, police did not register any case when the reports last came in.