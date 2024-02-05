GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP, TDP have unofficial alliance with BJP, alleges CPI State Secretariat member

G. Eswarayya said that both the regional parties had done maximum injustice by not raising the issues of SCS, Polavaram project and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

February 05, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State Secretariat member G Eswarayya addressing the media conference in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Communist Party of India’s (CPI) State Secretariat member and Vizianagaram district-in-charge G. Eswarayya on Monday alleged that both YSRCP and TDP were not able to put pressure on the Union government over Special Category Status (SCS) and other issues as they had an unofficial alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the media, he said that both the regional parties had done maximum injustice by not raising the issues of SCS, Polavaram project and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the Parliament due to the fear of CBI and ED cases against their leaders.

He urged the people to vote for the INDIA bloc consisting of Left parties and Congress in the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. Vizianagaram District Secretary Ommi Ramana, the party’s Assistant Secretary Bugata Ashok and others were also present.

