YSRCP, TDP have done injustice to Andhra Pradesh, alleges Sunil Deodhar

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar addressing a Praja Poru meeting in Kotturu of Gara mandal in Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar on Monday said that the regional parties controlled by a few families could never ensure the speedy development of the State.

“The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have done an injustice to Andhra Pradesh. They have failed in putting the State on the path of development in the last eight years, even as the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been sanctioning huge funds for the State since 2014,” said Mr. Deodhar while participating in ‘Praja Poru’ street corner meetings at Kotturu Sairigam, Gara and other places in the last two days .

Mr. Deodhar said that people of the State were eager to vote for the BJP in 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praja Poru district in-charge Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that the party would organise 250 street corner public meetings till October 2 to highlight the ‘poor governance’ in the State.

BJP Srikakulam district president Attada Ravi Babji, State vice-president Pudi Venugopalam, spokesperson Pudi Tirupati Rao and others took part in the meetings.