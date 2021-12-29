YSRCP, TDP failed to deliver good governance, says BJP

Javadekar says BJP will come to power in 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, apparently, trained its guns on ruling YSR Congress Party in the State, setting its eyes on Assembly elections scheduled in 2024. Stressing on the need for change in the leadership in the State, the BJP asserted that it would come to power in the next elections.

The BJP Andhra Pradesh unit organised a ‘Janaagraha sabha’ in the city on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, former Union Minister and BJP senior leader Prakash Javadekar alleged that both YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had failed to deliver good governance in the State. The BJP was the only alternative to these parties in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

In an oblique reference to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Union Minister said: “Many leaders in Andhra Pradesh are out on bail. They all will go to jail soon.” A destructive rule was going on in the State. The people were promised total prohibition, but the government was totally dependent on revenues generated through sale of liquor. Mr. Jagan has failed to keep the promises made to the public in the run up to Assembly elections, he said.

Alleging that the Chief Minister was “labelling his sticker” on Central schemes, Mr. Javadekar said the government was making tall claims on Jagananna colonies. They were in fact Modi colonies. The permissions for Polavaram were accorded seven years ago, but hardly there was any progress, he pointed out. Making intriguing comments on the Pushpa movie, he said, “I saw a poster of the Pushpa movie on the way to the meeting grounds. Soon I will watch that movie.”

Going further, he said, “The State government abolished the Special Investigation Team on red sanders smuggling. There is a need for leadership that develops the State. The BJP is only the option,” he said.

BJP State unit president Somu Veerraju asserted the party could construct capital at Amaravati within three years of coming to power.

BJP leaders Kanna Lakshminaryana, Daggubati Purandeswari, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Sujana Chowdary, C.M. Ramesh and others spoke.