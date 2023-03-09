YSRCP, TDP, CPI engage in war of words in Tirupati

March 09, 2023 03:00 am | Updated March 08, 2023 11:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The top functionaries of the ruling YSR Congress (YSRCP), the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and CPI engaged in a war of words over claims of development in the State.

With TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh criticising the State government over the lack of development during his Yuva Galam walkathon, Member of Parliament (Rajampeta) P.V. Midhun Reddy challenged him for an open debate on the development of undivided Chittoor district during the TDP and the YSRCP regimes.

Speaking to reporters along with Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Piler MLA C. Ramachandra Reddy, Mr. Midhun Reddy dismissed the Yuva Galam as a ‘platform for levelling baseless allegations without any constructive suggestions to the State government’.

“Mr. Lokesh has left no opportunity in badmouthing the government instead of telling the public what he intends to do upon coming to power,” he said. He also made light of the ‘selfie-taking spree’ and advised Mr. Lokesh to take selfies in front of the various new facilities created by the YSRCP government.

Similarly, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu accused the ruling party of enrolling 15,000 bogus voters in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency alone by faking degree certificates. He alleged collusion of government staff in the entire process and warned them of legal action.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Secretary K. Narayana, during his visit to several wards in the city, levelled similar allegations and called it a ‘murder of democracy’.