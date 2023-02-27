YSRCP, TDP are resorting to blackmail politics in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Somu Veerraju

February 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju on February 27 (Monday) alleged that both the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were looting the natural resources in the State.

“Just like the previous TDP government, the YSRCP regime is also resorting to blackmail politics,” Mr. Veerraju said, while addressing the media at the BJP office in Tirupati.

Claiming that ‘tackling the blackmail politics in the State is not a big issue’, Mr. Veerraju said that there was no reason in the YSRCP and the TDP to make adverse comments on the BJP. “The TDP leaders say that the BJP cadres are the agents of the YSRCP, while the latter calls the TDP cadres are our agents,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the YSRCP cadres had helped register those who had passed 10th class as graduates had of the MLC elections.

Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP had given the B-Form to Dayakar Reddy for the MLC elections, and the BJP candidate is being supported by the Jana Sena Party.

He refuted the allegations of the YSRCP leaders that the Centre was not providing ample funds to the State.

“Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman has concerns for the interests of all States. The funds for a majority of the welfare schemes and developmental activities in Andhra Pradesh have a big share from the Centre,” Mr. Veerraju said.

The BJP leader said that the construction of the Upper Badra dam would in no way hamper the interests of the Rayalaseema region.