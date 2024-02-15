ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP tampering with voters’ list to come to power by hook or by crook in A.P., alleges Bhuvaneswari

February 15, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The vote is our ultimate weapon to chase away the anti-people establishment, she says after taking part in the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme at Gudibanda village

A D Rangarajan
The ruling party is misusing the systems to get the votes of TDP sympathisers removed from the voter lists, alleges N. Bhuvaneswari. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari has accused the YSRCP of tampering with the voters’ list across the State in its bid to win the elections by hook or by crook.

Participating in the party’s ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme at Gudibanda village in Madakasira constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district on February 15 (Thursday), Ms. Bhuvaneswari called on the family of party worker G. Muthappa, who had died of a heart-attack in the aftermath of the arrest of Mr. Naidu in 2023, and gave a cheque for ₹3 lakh on behalf of the party.

Accusing the ruling party leaders of violating all norms to come back to power, she exuded confidence that the people would choose TDP this time, in view of the “destructive politics” played by the YSRCP.

“The ruling party is misusing the systems to get the votes of TDP sympathisers removed from the list. Remember, the vote is our ultimate weapon to chase away the anti-people establishment,” she advised.

