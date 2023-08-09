HamberMenu
YSRCP takes objection to Chiranjeevi comments 

August 09, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Ministers and former ministers have slammed film actor Chiranjeevi for his remarks that the State government was unnecessarily targeting the film industry.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, former ministers Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and others made a vitriolic attack on the cine star on Tuesday.

Mr. Perni Nani said that he was a fan of Mr. Chiranjeevi. “During college days, I used to erect billboards and paste posters near cinema theatres. But, his remarks against the government are not acceptable,” he said.

Mr. Chirajeevi was requested not to mix cinema and politics. Both are different fields altogether. None of the politicians or political parties made comments on cine stars, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Junior NTR, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu or nephews of Chranjeevi. But a character was created with vengeance against a political leader. He was mocked for his dance at a festival. Hence, they would have to face the consequences, he said.

Referring to Mr. Chiranjeevi, Mr. Kodali Nani said, “there are many trivial elements in the cinema industry. They are giving advice on how a State government should function. Instead, they should give it to their dear ones (referring to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan). They should confine themselves to fights and dances in movies instead of politics.”

It may be recalled that Mr. Chiranjeevi earlier had said that the government should think about special status, construction of roads, projects, employment opportunities. They should think towards feeding the poor. If they do, everyone will bow to them. What is the point of making comments about the film industry?

