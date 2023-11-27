HamberMenu
YSRCP takes a dig at Lokesh over comments on fear

November 27, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) took a dig at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who resumed his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday, over his observation that he would make known what fear was.

Addressing a press conference at the party office at Tadepalli near here, YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made light of Mr. Lokesh’s comment and asked why, if he was so confident, Mr. Lokesh fled to New Delhi soon after his father and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in the skill development scam.

If Mr. Lokesh had dedicated his life to the people, he would not have uttered such words. Instead, he would have said what he did and would do for them. He could point out the lapses, if any, in the administration, governance and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He could do neither that nor point out the failures of the State government. Hence, he was making allegations, the YSRCP leader said.

Mr. Sajjala Ramakrishna, the State government Advisor (Public Affairs), said the government implemented its sand policy in the most transparent manner. The TDP claimed to have had a free sand policy during its rule. Only transportation charges should have been collected, if it had been free sand.

“Who supplied sand to big contractors and builders during the TDP tenure? Dredgers and JCBs were parked for sand mining just beside Mr. Naidu’s residence then. MRO Vanajakshi was manhandled by the TDP MLA in Dendulur,” he alleged.

