YSRCP sweeps Vizianagaram civic body elections

Except in Bobbili town, TDP could not ensure even a little fight in the civic polls

The ruling YSR Congress Party made a clean sweep in the muncipal elections held in Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Saluru and Nellimarla Nagar Panchayats of Vizianagaram district.

Except in Bobbili town, TDP could not ensure even a little fight in the civic polls. The massive majorities gained by YSRCP candidates is another jolt for the principal opposition party. The result in Fort City is another shock for the TDP where it could win only one ward out of 50.

Strangely, YSRCP bagged 49 wards and TDP candidate Karrothu Radhamani could win only the 49th ward, which was the lone seat left for TDP in Vizianagaram which was considered to be a bastion for the cycle party till the 2019 elections.

YSRCP Vizianagaram MLA K.Veerabhadra Swamy’s daughter Kolagatla Sravani was elected from 29th ward with a comfortable majority. She was polled 1309 votes and her nearest rival and TDP candidate Chigurupati Rajani could get 523 votes. TDP Mayor candidate Kandi Samantaka Mani was defeated by YSRCP candidate Bavireddy Satish in 22nd ward with a margin of 210 votes.

As far as Bobbili is concerned, YSRCP won 19 wards out of 31, providing a comfortable majority to get the chairperson's post. TDP won 11 wards and an indepdent won one seat in the historic town.

Virtually, there was no opposition for YSRCP in Parvatipuram town as well. The party could win 22 wards out of 30. The Telugu Desam Party was confined to only five wards and three indepdends bagged remaining three seats in Parvatipuram.

At Saluru, YSR Congress Party won 20 wards out 29. TDP bagged five seats and one seat was won by Congress Party. Independents won remaining three seats. Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat’s chairperson’s post was confirmed to the ruling YSR Congress which won 11 out of 20 seats. TDP got seven seats and two independents got the remaining seats.

Reacting to the poll results in the district, Vizianagaram YSRCP’s MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy said the credit would go to Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy since his flagship programmes had attracted people and helped the party win a majority seats in Vizianagaram Muncipal Corporation elections.

Bobbili YSRCP’s MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu said that the election had consolided the vote bank for YSRCP in urban areas too. “People reposed faith in the good governance of Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy. All the winners should try to meet his expectations and ensure decent development in their respective wards,” said Mr.Appala Naidu.