YSRCP sweeps ULB polls in Guntur

GUNTUR

15 March 2021 01:20 IST

GMC and five municipalities go into its kitty; TDP puts up a dismal show

The YSRCP swept the elections conducted to the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and five municipalities – Tenali, Repalle, Chilakaluripeta, Sattenapalli, and Vinukonda – in the district, the votes for which were counted on Sunday.

The ruling party had already won two other municipalities – Macherla and Piduguralla – unanimously.

In the elections held to the GMC after nearly 16 years, the YSRCP won in 44 out of 57 divisions. While the TDP bagged nine divisions, the JSP and Independents shared two divisions each.

In the municipalities, the YSRCP won 32 out of 40 divisions in Tenali; 25 out of 28 in Repalle; 28 out of 30 in Chilakaluripet; 24 out of 31 in Sattenapalli; and 28 out of 32 in Vinukonda.

The ruling party had bagged all the 31 divisions in Macherla and 33 in Piduguralla.

The YSRCP performed well in both Guntur East and West Assembly constituencies, but suffered a setback in Prathipadu Assembly constituency represented by Home Minister M. Sucharitha, where JSP’s Yerramsetti Padmavathi (47th division), TDP’s N. Balaji (46th division), and Independent Challa Sambi Reddy (27th division) won over the YSRCP candidates.

In Guntur East and West constituencies, many YSRCP candidates won by over 2,000 votes.

Kavati Manohar Naidu, who is tipped to be the next Mayor, won by over 3,000 votes in the 20th division. Similarly, YSRCP city president Padarthi Ramesh Gandhi won by a big margin in the 6th division.

“I owe this victory to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, in the last 20 months, has brought welfare to the people’s doorstep. We will ensure better amenities and living conditions for the people,” said Mr. Manohar Naidu.

The TDP could win just nine seats, a pale shadow of its performance in the elections held in 2005. K. Ravindra Babu (Nani) bagged the 35th division defeating Bandlamudi Roja Rani.

The YSRCP leaders went into a celebratory mode by bursting crackers and taking out victory processions. The party leadership is expected to announce the Mayoral candidate soon.