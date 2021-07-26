YSRCP sweeps Eluru civic polls by winning 47 wards

Candidates celebrating the victory in Eluru on Sunday.

ELURU

26 July 2021 00:58 IST

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has bagged the Eluru Municipal Corporation (EMC) by winning 47 out of the 50 wards in the town while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won the remaining three.

Counting of votes was conducted peacefully at C.R. Reddy Engineering College here on Sunday. Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections will be held on July 30.

Elections to the civic body were conducted on March 30 but the counting process was stalled with some candidates approaching the High Court alleging discrepancies in voters’ lists and obtaining a stay. After the court cleared the way for counting of votes, the process has been taken up.

With YSRCP candidates declared elected unanimously in three wards – 1, 3 and 32 – elections were conducted for 47 divisions.

The YSRCP contested in 47 divisions, TDP in 43, Jana Sena in 19 and BJP in 14 divisions.

Collector Kartikeya Misra, Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao and Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma visited the counting centre and inspected the process.

“Counting was done peacefully by about 250 staff. I thank all the staff and the candidates for cooperating with the officers for completing the process in a peaceful manner,” said Mr. Kartikeya Misra.

Municipal Commissioner D. Chandrashekar, DSP O. Dileep Kiran and other officials supervised the counting.

The victorious candidates celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets to one another and party activists.