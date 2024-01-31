YSRCP swapping: A week later, Satyavedu still remains shrouded in mystery

January 31, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Even a week after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) declared the candidate for Satyavedu, confusion prevails over the Assembly constituency bordering Tamil Nadu. The sitting MLA Koneti Adimulam is not only full of surprises but his current position concerning the party membership is also shrouded in mystery.

Though the MLA was rumoured to have quit the YSRCP after he met the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh, however, he debunked the news. He maintained that he continues to be a ruling party member, questioning if anyone had seen him resign the same.

Swapped positions

It may be recalled that the YSRCP had swapped the positions of the incumbent Member of Parliament (Tirupati LS) M. Gurumoorthy and Mr. Adimulam for the ensuing Assembly elections.

However, the latter expressed reluctance to accept the offer, citing his non-fluency in English. He also refused to present a larger-than-life image of himself for the Lok Sabha seat, admitting that he was best suited for the role of a legislator, that too in a low-profile seat like Satyavedu.

Allegations rife

Moreover, allegations are rife over illegal transportation of sand and gravel to Chennai, given the constituency’s proximity to Tamil Nadu. When the high command took note of the complaints that brought disrepute to the party, Mr. Adimulam had to bear the brunt, though he had seemingly no role.

It was then that the MLA courted trouble by pointing a finger at the district Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, accusing him of destabilising his position. He also blamed the party for neither consulting him nor prioritising his opinion while exercising the ‘swap’ option.

Upon being contacted by The Hindu on his latest position, Mr. Adimulam averred that he was waiting for ‘divine intervention’ to get the party ticket for Satyavedu and that meeting Mr. Lokesh was just a ‘thanksgiving call’.

Meanwhile, the TDP camp is equally confused and riddled with speculation over the much-touted entry of Adimulam into the party.

