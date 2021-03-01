YSRCP suppressing democratic protests, says TDP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has demanded the State Government and ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders to spell out the reasons for denying permission to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to hold dharnas in front of Gandhi statues in Chittoor and Tirupati.

In a statement on Monday, TDP Andhra Pradesh State president K. Atchannaidu condemned the house arrests of Chittoor district leaders of their party ahead of Mr. Naidu's tour in Tirupati. The TDP leaders were confined to their houses allegedly without any valid reasons.

The TDP leaders would not be cowed down by such house arrests and agitation would not stop, he asserted.

“Also, the YSRCP leaders seems to have forgotten that Mr. Naidu was an NSG protectee. The onus lies on the YSRCP leaders to tell the people whether former Chief Minister Naidu had no right to hold meetings and conduct tours in the State. Mr. Naidu served as the Chief Minister for over 14 years and had over 40 years long political career,” he pointed out.

Thousands of people were allowed to take part in rallies and meetings of caste associations but no permission was being given to democratic protests of the Opposition leaders.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is pursuing an agenda of arrogance, adamant, dictatorship and political vendetta,” he alleged, adding that the CM has contempt towards democratic systems and ideologies.