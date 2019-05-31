YSRCP supporters paint streets blue, white, green

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) supporters organised celebrations in Anantapur district on Thursday as Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn as the Chief Minister of the State in Vijayawada.

People burst crackers, took out motorcycle rallies and performed ‘palabhishekam’ to statues of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the Subhas Road in the city. At some places, people conducted blood donation camps, and distributed buttermilk and water.

Flex banners were put up congratulating Mr. Reddy. The district, painted yellow till recently during the visit of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, now features blue, white and green, the colours of the YSRCP.