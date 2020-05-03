YSRCP supporters help Telugus stranded abroad

As instructed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu students in the U.S. and Canada have received groceries at their homes and some of them $100 in their accounts amid the lockdown from the YSRCP supporters, said State government’s Special Representative for North America Pandugayala Rathnakar.

“Inspired by the village volunteer system in the State, the YSRCP supporters delivered groceries to the Telugu students in two cities in Canada and about 45 cities in the U.S. Individual calls were made to list the requirements which were delivered, besides transferring $100 to the accounts of a few students,” Mr. Rathnakar told the media on Sunday.

He said rescue measures were under process as part of a programme called ‘Farmers’ Challenge’. The students expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his gesture in this difficult time, he added.

Many Telugu people are stranded in the U.S. due to the lockdown. Responding to a letter written by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), the Chief Minister made an appeal to the Union Minister for Foreign Affairs for the safe return of the Telugu people with a suggestion that the senior citizens be given a priority.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also written letters to the Kuwait government and the Cente for the safe return of Telugu people who migrated to that country for livelihood and are facing issues with visas and registrations.

Mr. Rathnakar said the State was doing its best to ensure safe return of its people from different parts of the country and outside.

Dig at Naidu

He accused the TDP of trying to mislead people by resorting to a “false propaganda”. “N. Chandrababu Naidu should realise that this would trigger a panic among people,” he added.