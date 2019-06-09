YSRCP supporters celebrate the swearing-in of Cabinet

The swearing-in of 24 MLAs and one MLC of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as Ministers was an occasion for the party cadres to rejoice.
The makeshift venue near the Secretariat was teeming with supporters of the ruling party, who raised ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans as the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived on stage.
Of the 24 MLAs, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Gudivada) and P. Anil Kumar (Nellore city), who have been vocal critics of the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Government, were loudly cheered as the Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered them the oaths of office and secrecy.
The event went off smoothly, except for the milling crowds, which became difficult for the policemen to control as they had to ensure that the roads are not blocked by the vehicles. Moreover, due to overnight rain, the venue turned a bit slushy causing inconvenience to the participants.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor