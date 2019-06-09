YSRCP supporters celebrate the swearing-in of Cabinet

The swearing-in of 24 MLAs and one MLC of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as Ministers was an occasion for the party cadres to rejoice.

The makeshift venue near the Secretariat was teeming with supporters of the ruling party, who raised ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans as the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived on stage.

Of the 24 MLAs, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Gudivada) and P. Anil Kumar (Nellore city), who have been vocal critics of the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Government, were loudly cheered as the Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered them the oaths of office and secrecy.

The event went off smoothly, except for the milling crowds, which became difficult for the policemen to control as they had to ensure that the roads are not blocked by the vehicles. Moreover, due to overnight rain, the venue turned a bit slushy causing inconvenience to the participants.