YSRCP supporters bagged more than 80% seats in second phase polls: Sajjala

The YSRCP supporters have continued their winning streak in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections by bagging more than 80% of the seats, according to Adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.
These results reflected the overwhelming response to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, and the trend would continue in the next two phases too, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media here on Sunday.
‘TDP claims false’
Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP was making false claims and fudging the figures to prove its existence and relevance.
The good governance of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had sunk deep in the people’s minds, while the TDP had to resort to its old tricks to woo the voters, but to no avail, he added.
He claimed that in the second phase, the YSRC supporters and sympathisers put together had won 2,649 seats against the total of 3,325, with the TDP settling for 538 and the BJP and Jana Sena lagging way behind.
He alleged that the TDP was behind the fake website on polls that closely resembled the YSRCP’s. The people gave a clear mandate to the YSRCP again as the welfare schemes stood in good stead whereas the TDP chief was churning out lies to show the ruling party in poor light with ulterior motives, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy added.
