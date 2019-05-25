YSRCP storms East Godavari

Among the winning candidates from East Godvari district, Satti Suryanarayana Reddy of YSR Congress Party from Anaparthy Assembly constituency registered the highest majority of 55,207 votes over the Telugu Desam Party nominee and sitting MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, while Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao of Jana Sena Party from the Razole Assembly segment managed to win over Bonthu Rajeswara Rao of the YSRCP with lowest majority of 814 votes.

Of the 19 Assembly segments, the YSRCP walked away with 14 seats and the TDP got four seats, while the Jana Sena Party managed to open its account in the State by winning its lone seat from the district. The YSRCP won all the three Lok Sabha seats — Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram.

Though it was assessed before and after the polling that it would be a close fight and there was no scope of achieving considerable majority for the winning candidates of any of the three parties, the outcome was quite contrary to the expectations. The majorities were clear and stable from the very first round of the counting and there was no scope for change of the outcome in the last rounds.

Of the 14 winners from the YSRCP, seven candidates got the majority of over 20,000 votes. Same was the case with the winners from the TDP, as Adireddy Bhavani of Rajahmundry City secured a majority of over 30,000 votes, while the remaining three winners got a majority of above 10,000 votes each.

However, it was the result of Razole Assembly segment that kept the supporters of both the JSP and the YSRCP till the last round of counting of votes, as there was a close contest between the two candidates. The counting procedure continued till the early hours of Friday.