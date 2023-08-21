YSRCP stands little chance of winning 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay 

August 21, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is committing massive irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls due to fear that it might lose the 2024 elections.

“In fact, all surveys are indicating a regime change in Andhra Pradesh,” he said while addressing in virtual mode a voter awareness programme —Voter Chetna Maha Abhiyan — organised by the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP here on August 21 (Monday).

He observed that the BJP stood a fair chance of replacing the YSRCP as people believed in the leadership of Narendra Modi and what the BJP-led NDA Central government did for Andhra Pradesh all these years, provided the party did its homework properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh and its BRS counterpart in Telangana were ‘mired in corruption’.

For instance, he said, the YSRCP government gets almost 26% (₹40,000 crore) of its annual revenue of ₹1,50,000 crore from the Centre. Both it was taking ‘undue credit’ for the slew of welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the YSRCP government’s debt stood at a staggering ₹10,00,000 crore when compared to the BRS government’s more than ₹5,00,000 crore in Telanagana. The YSRCP government pays ₹50,000 crore towards interest every year.

“None of the promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fulfilled and the people are made to believe that all those promises have been delivered to garner votes in the 2024 elections,” said the BJP leader.

He accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of resorting to appeasement of minorities while encouraging attacks on the Hindu Dharma and temples, saying that it was evident from the appointment of MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, a non-Hindu, as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.

Also, the YSRCP government would not let the opposition parties stage protests, which was their democratic right, and it was doing so many other things that made the people crave for a change, Mr. Sanjay Kumar added.

Earlier in the day, BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Daggubati Purandeswari told the leaders to reach out to every household and see to it that all bona fide voters had their names included in the electoral rolls and the fraudulent ones were removed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.