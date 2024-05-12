ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP spreading fake news, alleges Naidu 

Published - May 12, 2024 06:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSRCP has been spreading fake news alleging that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance will scrap the SC, ST, BC and minority reservations if voted to power, says the TDP national president

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a message on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, May 12, said that the YSRCP has been spreading fake news alleging that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance will scrap the SC, ST, BC and minority reservations if voted to power. 

Mr. Naidu stated that YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy lacked integrity, and it was evident from his party’s poll-eve machinations.

If Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was honest, he would not make fake news videos, Mr. Naidu said, adding that the YSRCP would continue to produce such falsehood until the elections conclude. The TDP chief urged voters not to be swayed by such tactics.

CONNECT WITH US