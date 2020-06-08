YSRCP spoilt the future of people: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

08 June 2020 23:42 IST

Party misused the opportunity given to it, he tweets

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chadrababu Naidu has stated that the YSR Congress Party has spoiled the future of people in just one-year rule.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP came to power by prostrating before people and pleading them to give it one chance. Keeping up with that spirit, they should have competed with previous governments to win the hearts of people. Instead, they misused the opportunity given to them. The development took a reverse turn in all spheres. The funds meant for poor people were either being diverted or misused. There were cuts and cancellations in the welfare programmes for the poor, he alleged.

A.P. has turned into “rowdy state” making people's lives miserable. There were no gang wars during the five-year rule of the TDP. The YSRCP’s chaotic policies were an example of how criminals would run a rule. In the regime of betrayers, all sections of people would be left devastated, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Three capitals

Mr. Naidu took a dig at the ‘Tughlaq reverse’ decisions of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that adamant and arrogant actions have reduced Andhra Praesh into a laughing stock like never before. The State had suffered heavily because of Three Capitals Bill, PPAs cancellation, cut in BC reservations, ruling party colours to Government buildings, Council Abolition Bill, Election Commissioner removal and so on. The people should become conscious and save the State from the misrule and inexperience of YSRCP, he added.