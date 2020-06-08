Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP spoilt the future of people: Naidu

Party misused the opportunity given to it, he tweets

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chadrababu Naidu has stated that the YSR Congress Party has spoiled the future of people in just one-year rule.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP came to power by prostrating before people and pleading them to give it one chance. Keeping up with that spirit, they should have competed with previous governments to win the hearts of people. Instead, they misused the opportunity given to them. The development took a reverse turn in all spheres. The funds meant for poor people were either being diverted or misused. There were cuts and cancellations in the welfare programmes for the poor, he alleged.

A.P. has turned into “rowdy state” making people's lives miserable. There were no gang wars during the five-year rule of the TDP. The YSRCP’s chaotic policies were an example of how criminals would run a rule. In the regime of betrayers, all sections of people would be left devastated, he said.

Three capitals

Mr. Naidu took a dig at the ‘Tughlaq reverse’ decisions of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that adamant and arrogant actions have reduced Andhra Praesh into a laughing stock like never before. The State had suffered heavily because of Three Capitals Bill, PPAs cancellation, cut in BC reservations, ruling party colours to Government buildings, Council Abolition Bill, Election Commissioner removal and so on. The people should become conscious and save the State from the misrule and inexperience of YSRCP, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:43:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ysrcp-spoilt-the-future-of-people-naidu/article31782422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY