YSRCP social media activists lodge complaint against Lokesh

YSCRP reacts for the TDP general secretary’s “inflammatory comments” in the State on Friday.

August 26, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh. File photo

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) social media conveners lodged complaints at various police stations across the State against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh for his alleged “inflammatory comments” in the State on Friday.

The YSRCP social media activists approached the police stations nearby to lodge the complaints, which according to the party, ran into hundreds.

They expressed fears that Mr. Lokesh comments that nominated posts would be given to those persons who have the highest number of police cases against them. 

They said that the youth was being misguided for the political interests of the TDP. There was a danger that Mr. Lokesh comments might lead to tensions and riots in the state. Maintenance of law and order would be a problem, they said in the complaints, according to a press release.

Top News Today

