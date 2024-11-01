YSRCP slams NDA govt. for ‘not celebrating’ A.P. Formation Day

On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh’s Formation Day on November 1, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies for failing to observe the occasion, and said it was a blatant act of disrespect towards Potti Sriramulu, who laid down his life for the cause of a separate Andhra State.

Former MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu at the YSRCP Central Office and expressed their concerns over TDP’s handling of Andhra Pradesh’s legacy.

Addressing the media, they condemned the NDA government for ignoring Andhra Pradesh’s Formation Day, stating that it disrespects not only Sriramulu’s sacrifice but also the Arya Vysya community, of which Sriramulu was a member. The recent TTD Board appointments, where the Arya Vysya community was overlooked, shows how much importance the NDA government is according to this community, he said.

Mr. Vishnu demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan publicly apologise to the Arya Vysya community, and called for the government to reinstate November 1 as the official State Formation Day and recognise it with respect which is befitting its historical significance.

Mr. Srinivas said he wanted to remind the public of the previous TDP government’s actions, where instead of celebrating Formation Day, it chose to observe June 2 (the date Telangana was formed) incurring unnecessary expenses. He stressed that failing to mark Formation Day dishonours the sacrifices of Andhra Pradesh’s founding heroes.

Furthermore, Mr. Srinivas expressed concern over the revival of the banned ‘Chintamani Padya Natakam’, which he said portrayed the Arya Vysya community in an unflattering light. While the YSRCP had previously abolished the play due to community appeals, there were attempts to re-enact the controversial play. The Arya Vysya community would not tolerate such actions, he added.

