GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP slams NDA govt. for ‘not celebrating’ A.P. Formation Day

The recent TTD Board appointments, where the Arya Vysya community was overlooked, shows how much importance the NDA government is according to this community, says former Minister

Published - November 01, 2024 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, ex-MLA Malladi Vishnu and others offering floral tributes to Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sriramulu’s statue on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day in Vijayawada on Friday.

Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, ex-MLA Malladi Vishnu and others offering floral tributes to Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sriramulu’s statue on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh’s Formation Day on November 1, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies for failing to observe the occasion, and said it was a blatant act of disrespect towards Potti Sriramulu, who laid down his life for the cause of a separate Andhra State.

Former MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas and  Malladi Vishnu paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu at the YSRCP Central Office and expressed their concerns over TDP’s handling of Andhra Pradesh’s legacy.

Addressing the media, they condemned the NDA government for ignoring Andhra Pradesh’s Formation Day, stating that it disrespects not only Sriramulu’s sacrifice but also the Arya Vysya community, of which Sriramulu was a member.  The recent TTD Board appointments, where the Arya Vysya community was overlooked, shows how much importance the NDA government is according to this community, he said.

Mr. Vishnu demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan publicly apologise to the Arya Vysya community, and called for the government to reinstate November 1 as the official State Formation Day and recognise it with respect which is befitting its historical significance.

Mr. Srinivas said he wanted to remind the public of the previous TDP government’s actions, where instead of celebrating Formation Day, it chose to observe June 2 (the date Telangana was formed)  incurring unnecessary expenses. He stressed that failing to mark Formation Day dishonours the sacrifices of Andhra Pradesh’s founding heroes.

Furthermore, Mr. Srinivas expressed concern over the revival of the banned ‘Chintamani Padya Natakam’, which he said portrayed the Arya Vysya community in an unflattering light. While the YSRCP had previously abolished the play due to community appeals, there were attempts to re-enact the controversial play.  The Arya Vysya community would not tolerate such actions, he added.

Published - November 01, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.