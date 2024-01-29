YSRCP sitting MLAs are revolting against Jagan over transfers from their own Assembly segments: Naidu

January 29, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - KATERU (EAST GODAVARI)

TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu on January 29 stated that sitting YSR Congress party MLAs began to revolt against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for transferring them from their own Assembly constituencies for the 2024 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering at the ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ campaign here in East Godavari district, Mr. Naidu added that Cabinet Ministers have also joined the revolt against Mr. Jagan’s decision to reshuffle them from their present Assembly constituencies.

“Mr. Jagan has transferred a whopping 68 sitting MLAs from their Assembly segments as a part of the poll strategy and 11 of them are Dalits. As many as 29 sitting MLAs did not get the berth to contest in the ensuing election. It fuelled the revolt by the MLAs against Mr. Jagan and his poll strategy”, said Mr. Naidu.

Flooding candidates:

“The revolt has begun after six sitting MLAs have left the YSR Congress party, openly protesting the idea of their transfers from their sitting constituencies. Four YSRCP Members of Parliament have also left the party and 2 MLAs have resigned. The YSRCP MLAs will flood into the TDP if we open the entry gates as elections are around the corner”, said Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Naidu has lamented that the transfer of the 10 Cabinet Ministers from their present Assembly segments would be a clear sign that the YSRCP is on the verge of defeat. “The fall of the YSRCP began from the moment when TDP and Jana Sena party allied to contest together in 2024”, said Mr. Naidu.

Disorder

Calling Mr. Jagan a man suffering from a ‘psychological disorder’, Mr. Naidu has alleged; “Mother [Y.S.Vijayamma], sister [Y.S. Sharmila] and uncle [Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy] could not escape from the target and harassment by Mr. Jagan. Everybody including myself and Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan were also the victims of Mr. Jagan’s harassment”.

Referring to the alleged suicide by TDP supporter and fisherman, Mr. Durga Rao, at Macharla on January 28, Mr. Naidu has lamented that YSRCP had taken many lives of those who raised their voice against the party.

On caricatures of Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan displayed at the venue of ‘Siddham’ programme held in Bheemili on January 27, Mr. Naidu has said that the idea was not civilized for any political party and should not be allowed by the police. On poll promises, Mr. Naidu has committed to bringing back the ‘free sand policy’ and commissioning of the Polavaram irrigation project if the TDP-Jana Sena alliance is voted to power in 2024.