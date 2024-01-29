GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP sitting MLAs are revolting against Jagan over transfers from their own Assembly segments: Naidu

None of them including mother, sister, uncle, Mr. Pawan and myself could escape from the harassment of Mr. Jagan, alleges Mr. Naidu

January 29, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - KATERU (EAST GODAVARI)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing gathering at Ra Kadali Ra campaign at Kateru in East Godavari district on January 29, 2024. Photo: Arrangement

TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing gathering at Ra Kadali Ra campaign at Kateru in East Godavari district on January 29, 2024. Photo: Arrangement

TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu on January 29 stated that sitting YSR Congress party MLAs began to revolt against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for transferring them from their own Assembly constituencies for the 2024 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. 

Addressing the gathering at the ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ campaign here in East Godavari district, Mr. Naidu added that Cabinet Ministers have also joined the revolt against Mr. Jagan’s decision to reshuffle them from their present Assembly constituencies.

“Mr. Jagan has transferred a whopping 68 sitting MLAs from their Assembly segments as a part of the poll strategy and 11 of them are Dalits. As many as 29 sitting MLAs did not get the berth to contest in the ensuing election. It fuelled the revolt by the MLAs against Mr. Jagan and his poll strategy”, said Mr. Naidu. 

Flooding candidates:

“The revolt has begun after six sitting MLAs have left the YSR Congress party, openly protesting the idea of their transfers from their sitting constituencies. Four YSRCP Members of Parliament have also left the party and 2 MLAs have resigned. The YSRCP MLAs will flood into the TDP if we open the entry gates as elections are around the corner”, said Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Naidu has lamented that the transfer of the 10 Cabinet Ministers from their present Assembly segments would be a clear sign that the YSRCP is on the verge of defeat. “The fall of the YSRCP began from the moment when TDP and Jana Sena party allied to contest together in 2024”, said Mr. Naidu.

Disorder

 Calling Mr. Jagan a man suffering from a ‘psychological disorder’, Mr. Naidu has alleged; “Mother [Y.S.Vijayamma], sister [Y.S. Sharmila] and uncle [Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy] could not escape from the target and harassment by Mr. Jagan. Everybody including myself and Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan were also the victims of Mr. Jagan’s harassment”.

Referring to the alleged suicide by TDP supporter and fisherman, Mr. Durga Rao, at Macharla on January 28, Mr. Naidu has lamented that YSRCP had taken many lives of those who raised their voice against the party.

On caricatures of Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan displayed at the venue of ‘Siddham’ programme held in Bheemili on January 27, Mr. Naidu has said that the idea was not civilized for any political party and should not be allowed by the police.  On poll promises, Mr. Naidu has committed to bringing back the ‘free sand policy’ and commissioning of the Polavaram irrigation project if the TDP-Jana Sena alliance is voted to power in 2024.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / politics (general) / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.