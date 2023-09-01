HamberMenu
YSRCP silent over violence in Manipur, says APCC president

Jagan Mohan Reddy pandering to the BJP for fear of corruption cases pending against him, says Gidugu Rudra Raju

September 01, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is pandering to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fear of corruption cases pending against him in the court of law.

Addressing a press conference, the State Congress president slammed the YSRCP leaders in the State for their silence over the attacks on Christians and tribals in Manipur. Same was the case with the Centre, which was now trying to divert people’s attention from its failures by reducing the price of the cooking gas cylinder, he alleged.

He urged the party cadres to expose the YSRCP failures to people across the State, especially at the grassroots level. He said the party leaders should convert the sympathy towards Congress in the rural pockets in favour of the party. He said they should explain to the people the injustice meted out to the poor and backward sections and the total anarchy unleashed by the ruling party in the State.

The PCC president said the common man was finding it difficult to make both ends meet under the BJP rule. Price rise had become a cause of serious concern. In 2014, the price of a gas cylinder was ₹480 but in the last 10 years, it had increased to ₹1,053. The cost of vegetables like onion had gone up from ₹10 to ₹100 per kg and that of tomatoes, from ₹10 to ₹200 a kg.

He said the Congress party, if voted to power, would usher in a reign of prosperity.

