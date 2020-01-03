YSRCP shows video on ‘insider trading’

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YRSCP) on Thursday shared a video that it claimed revealed the extent of corruption in the form of “insider trading” that had taken place in the Amaravati capital region during the 2014-19 period.

Detailing the allegations, senior YSRCP leader and Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu asserted that the ‘insider trading’ had taken place between June and December 2014, during which period the TDP leaders and their benamis had bought land to the extent of 4,069.65 acres in the region’s Thullur, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli mandals. Mr. Rambabu, who along with MLA T. Prakash Reddy released the video in a press conference at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, also made light of the TDP leaders’ protest in the Amaravati region, and wondered why TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari had not protested when farmers in the State were dying of hunger and lack of adequate support prices.

Narrating the alleged sequence of events, the video purported to show how prior to the announcement made by then Chief Minister Naidu in the Assembly on September 4, 2014, TDP leaders had bought land at throwaway prices from unsuspecting farmers in the three mandals. In finalising the location of the Capital, the TDP government had also “dumped” the K.C. Sivaramakrishnan report, the YSRCP leader contended.

While 530 acres were registered in June 2014, 685.34 acres were registered in July, and another 353 acres in August. September saw 567.26 acres being registered, October another 564.91 acres, 836.81 acres in November and 531.90 acres were registered in December.

A month after forming the government, Heritage Foods had bought 14.22 acres in Kantheru village in Tadikonda mandal, followed by the then chief whip Payyavula Keshav, who bought 15.30 acres in Inavolu village, and Palle Raghunatha Reddy who purchased 7.56 acres in Thullur, the ruling party claimed in the video.

Mr. Rambabu alleged that irregularities took place in the finalisation of the master plan too. The CRDA finalised that the Capital would come up in 217 sq. km and later that was revised to 391.5 sq. km on the basis of a master plan made by a Singapore-based consultancy firm. In February 2016, the then government again released a notification confining the Capital area to 217 sq. km and this was done to benefit those who had bought lands just outside the core Capital region.

The zoning of areas by the CRDA was also done to benefit a few individuals, the ruling party claimed.

Mr. Rambabu said all the irregularities would be probed and charges would be filed against the accused.