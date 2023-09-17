ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP should shun political vendetta: TDP

September 17, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan speaking in the Babu Kosam Nenu Saitam programme organised in Rajam on Saturday.

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan on Saturday said that the people would teach YSRCP a lesson if it did not stop its political vendetta, adding that they cannot accept the arrest and remand of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Along with TDP MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and TDP District President Kimidi Nagarjuna, he participated in the agitations in Vangara, Rajam and other places. He signed on ‘Memu Saitam Babu Kosam’ poster to express solidarity with Mr. Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that software engineers, graduates, and unemployed youth were voluntarily participating in protests against Mr. Naidu’s arrest across the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US