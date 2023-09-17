YSRCP should shun political vendetta: TDP

September 17, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan on Saturday said that the people would teach YSRCP a lesson if it did not stop its political vendetta, adding that they cannot accept the arrest and remand of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Along with TDP MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and TDP District President Kimidi Nagarjuna, he participated in the agitations in Vangara, Rajam and other places. He signed on ‘Memu Saitam Babu Kosam’ poster to express solidarity with Mr. Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that software engineers, graduates, and unemployed youth were voluntarily participating in protests against Mr. Naidu’s arrest across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT