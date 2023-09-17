HamberMenu
YSRCP should shun political vendetta: TDP

September 17, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan speaking in the Babu Kosam Nenu Saitam programme organised in Rajam on Saturday.



Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan on Saturday said that the people would teach YSRCP a lesson if it did not stop its political vendetta, adding that they cannot accept the arrest and remand of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Along with TDP MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and TDP District President Kimidi Nagarjuna, he participated in the agitations in Vangara, Rajam and other places. He signed on ‘Memu Saitam Babu Kosam’ poster to express solidarity with Mr. Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that software engineers, graduates, and unemployed youth were voluntarily participating in protests against Mr. Naidu’s arrest across the country.

