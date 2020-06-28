YSRCP should bear painting expenses: TDP

TDP vice-president G. Narasimha Yadav has demanded that the cost incurred in painting and re-painting government buildings should be borne by the YSRCP and not the State government.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he said the State incurred an expenditure of ₹55 crore for painting the 11,158 village secretariat buildings with the YSRCP colours and another ₹.45 crore for removing it. “Though the Supreme Court directed the State government to remove the paint within four weeks, it went ahead to paint the 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras. A whopping ₹1,300 crore was spent on painting all government buildings, and now another ₹1,000 crore is required to undo it. The court should intervene and ensure that the expenses are met from the YSRCP’s account,” Mr. Narasimha Yadav observed.

With the amount misused, the government could have provided ₹10,000 to every family affected by the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown that ensued, he added.