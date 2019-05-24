YSRCP set to expand footprint in LS segments

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), a regional party, has fared well in the Lok Sabha election. The party, which won just eight seats in 2014, is set to raise its tally to 22 seats, wresting 12 from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had contested the election together in 2014.

Voters seem to have responded positively to YSRCP president Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy’s resolve that if the party won all the 25 seats, he would secure special category status (SCS) for the State.

Besides, the party has won by a huge margin in the Assembly election, winning an additional 83 seats.

Breaching TDP bastions

As for its performance in districts, the party has breached TDP bastions. Out of the 15 seats in West Godavari district, the YSRCP has won 13. In 2014, the TDP had won 14 seats, leaving one for the BJP.

The TDP has managed to retain only two seats from the district this time.

In East Godavari district, the YSRCP has added nine more seats to its kitty, taking its strength to 14 seats. The TDP, which managed to get just four seats, had won 14 of the 19 seats in the district last election.

The party made big gains in Anantapur district where it has won 11of the 14 seats, leaving only one seat for the TDP. In Guntur district, which has 17 seats, the YSRCP wrested eight seats from the TDP, taking its strength to 14.

The YSRCP has expanded its footprint in districts where it fared well in the last election. In Kurnool, it bagged 13 seats, in Kadapa 10, in Chittoor 13, in Prakasam nine, in Srikakulam eight and in Visakhapatnam nine.