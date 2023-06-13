YSRCP sees political strategy behind BJP’s sudden outburst against ruling party in A.P.

June 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - GUNTUR

Keeping the scathing attack of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the ruling YSR Congress party in the State and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in mind, YSRCP General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said, “It might be their strategy to enter the A.P. politics.”

Interacting with a few journalists here on Tuesday, he said, “The BJP is a political party and has its own aspirations in the State. The YSRCP on the other hand has a clear policy that it will not enter into an electoral alliance with any political party. Party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been firmly implementing this since the inception of the YSRCP. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy believes in himself and the people. So, naturally, the BJP will speak against the ruling party in order to find their place in the elections.”

Denies allegations

“There is no truth in the allegations being made by the BJP against the YSRCP government. They are alleging that YSRCP leaders are steeped in corruption. If so, let them prove it. The expenditure of the Central funds by the State government is being verified by the Central audit officials by visiting the State. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has been keenly monitoring all the budget allocations and expenditure. Neither the Central audit officials nor the CAG authorities have pointed out any corruption in the State government. So, the allegations being levelled by the BJP leaders against the YSRCP government or its leaders were nothing but a political strategy to attract people’s attention,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.

Asked whether the BJP and the TDP are going to form an electoral alliance, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said, “That question must be answered by either the BJP top leaders or TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

‘Centre-State ties are intact’

“The relations at the government level between the Union and State are intact. In fact, they have always been good and will continue to be so even during the general elections, which is essential for the smooth functioning of the system,” he said.

TDP manifesto

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy alleged that the first phase of the TDP’s mini manifesto, released recently, was nothing but a copy paste of certain successful points in the Karnataka elections. “In fact, the TDP’s plan to bring out its manifesto in phases, which is quite odd, seems to be aimed at picking successful aspects from the Assembly elections due in November in some States.”

“People don’t trust TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu since he had failed to implement his poll promises when he became the Chief Minister earlier. Why will they believe his manifesto now?” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy asked.

On the ongoing padayatra of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that people were not responding to it and none was paying attention to Mr. Lokesh and his speeches.

