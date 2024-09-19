GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP sees move to privatise medical colleges

Under the YSRCP government, work began on 17 new colleges. Five of them were opened by the 2023-24 academic year

Published - September 19, 2024 04:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that the government is planning to privatise the newly established medical colleges.

“It is a big scam involving large-scale corruption and conspiracy,” party leader and former Minister V. Rajini alleged on Wednesday.

The YSRCP government had established 17 medical colleges with an investment of approximately ₹8,500 crore with an aim to improve medical education and provide super-specialty services in the State, she said.

The newly opened medical colleges provided 750 MBBS seats the previous year. This year, however, only 50 seats were available in only one newly opened college at Paderu. The government refused to accept the 50 seats offered by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the Pulivendula college, she said.

Ms. Rajini pointed out that the first medical college in the State was set up in 1923, and only 11 government colleges were built in the next 100 years.

Under the YSRCP government, work began on 17 new colleges. Five of them were opened by the 2023-24 academic year.

Had Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy retained power, five more colleges would have been open in 2024-25, she added.

Published - September 19, 2024 04:35 am IST

