YSRCP seeks to consolidate hold on BC communities

The ruling party has been holding meetings to elicit views of newly-formed corporations

Having registered a landslide victory in the local body elections in the State, the YSR Congress Party, is now focussing on consolidating its hold on the most backward communities in the State.

The ruling party secured 56.3 % vote share in the elections held to the Eluru municipal Corporation recently.

Days after storming into power in May 2019, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to appoint five Deputy Chief Ministers from BC,SC,ST communities, besides elevating a Dalit woman as the Home Minister and the moves even had caught his partymen off the guard.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy then followed it up by allotting more than 50 % of the posts of municipal chairpersons and Mayors to the Backward Classes (BCs) and nominated more than 55 % of chairpersons of corporations to BC/SC/ST communities. He also announced setting up of 56 BC Corporations, headed by a chairperson and assisted by Directors. Never before in the history of the State, such a large number of BC Corporations were set up.

Reaching out

After the dust settled down, the party then sought to conduct meetings with various corporation representatives at the party central office at Tadepalli. Beginning July 13, ten meetings were held in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. On July 13, a meeting of the Nayee Brahmin Corporation was held, followed that of by Viswa Brahmin Corporation on July 15, MBC Corporation on July 20, Krishna Balija/Poosala Corporation on July 21, Vaddera Corporation on July 23, Mudiraj/Muthrasi Corporation on July 24. The meeting of Bhatraj Corporation was held on July 25 and Noor Basha/Doodekula meeting held the next day.

MLC and YSRCP central office in-charge Lella Appireddy was entrusted with the smooth conduct of the meetings.

“This was an unprecedented move to empower the backward communities. By then, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced the 56 BC Corporations. Now, each community has an identity and a platform to empower themselves with the assistance of the State government. The YSRCP is more a family than a political party which allows everyone to express their views,” said Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.