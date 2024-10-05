GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP seeks answers from A.P. Chief Minister Naidu on Tirumala laddu prasadam row

Where is the evidence that proves ghee adulteration and why are the statements of the Chief Minister and the TTD Executive Officer thereof contradictory, the party questions

Published - October 05, 2024 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu give an explanation on certain observations made by the Supreme Court during its hearing of the petitions filed before it for an inquiry into the alleged adulteration of ghee used to make the Tirumala laddu prasadam instead of indulging in politics over the issue.

Taking to X on Saturday, the YSRCP sought answers from Mr. Naidu for some questions pertaining to his comment that the prasadam contained animal fat. The party asked where was the evidence for Mr. Naidu’s allegation that the ghee was adulterated and why were the Chief Minister’s and the TTD Executive Officer’s statements thereof contradictory.

The YSRCP asked what had prompted Mr. Naidu to make the comment (that hurt the sentiments of Hindus around the world) “without any evidence,” why did he keep quiet on the lab report for 54 days (from July 23, the date of submission of the NDDB report, to September 18, when he made the allegation at a meeting of NDA partners).

The party wondered if it was not the NDA partners that were in power on July 6 and July 12 when the ghee samples were collected and purportedly sent for analysis, while insisting that it was all a part of the tactics deployed by Mr. Naidu to divert public attention from his government’s failures.

