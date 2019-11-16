YSRCP seeks action on TDP leaders

Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy and MLA Jogi Ramesh lodged separate complaints with Assembly Secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu against the derogatory remarks allegedly made by TDP leaders on Speaker Tammineni Sitaramwhich were published in some vernacular newspapers earlier this week.

Mr. Srikanth Reddy said in his complaint that the “unparliamentary and filthy expressions” by TDP leaders and the content that was published were in the nature of lowering the position of the constitutional authority of Speaker.

The newspaper articles reported many imaginary incidents and falsified the versions of certain other events and they denigrated the position of Speaker, for which legal action should be taken against the persons concerned, Mr.Reddy said without naming any particular TDP leader.

He had said a few days ago that privilege notices would be issued to MLC Nara Lokesh, MLA K. Atchannaidu and former MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar.

In his complaint, Mr. Ramesh mentioned the names of Mr. Atchannaidu and Mr. Ravi Kumar and said the position of the Speaker should be held high in democracy but comments by them (the TDP leaders) amounted to sabotaging the democratic fabric.