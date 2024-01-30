YSRCP seeks action against collection of sensitive data from students

January 30, 2024 03:59 am | Updated 03:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging that Narayana Educational Institutions in Nellore district was collecting personal data of the students ahead of the elections.

In the letter, the YSRCP said that Narayana Educational Institutions, which holds a prominent position in the education sector of Andhra Pradesh, comprising various schools, junior colleges (Plus II), and professional colleges, has been engaging in the collection of personal data of the family members of students enrolled in their educational establishments.

“The Chief Electoral Officer has to take criminal action under the Representation of People Act, 1950, Representation of People Act, 1951, Indian Penal Code, and Model Code of Conduct for conducting clean, free and fair election and Article 19 and 21 of Constitution of India against Narayana Educational Institutions and its promoters and the persons who are behind the said illegal, heinous, unconstitutional and criminal acts by conducting a detailed enquiry,” the YSRCP said in its letter.

The party has requested the CEO to issue directions to Narayana Educational Institutions and its promoters and staff to hand over all the data which was collected from the students, punish and debar its owner P. Narayana and any others found to be responsible for the ‘theft’ of personal data.

“The founder of Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr. P. Narayana, is not only an educationist but also an active politician. Having served as a former Member of Legislative Council and Minister in Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Narayana is currently active in politics and is a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Shockingly, the findings indicate that he is planning to contest the upcoming election in Nellore constituency on a TDP ticket. He has also been named in several criminal cases, raising serious concerns about the integrity of both the educational institution and its founder,” the YSRCP said in the letter.

