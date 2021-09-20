YSRCP secures 76% seats in MPTC, sweeps in ZPTC elections in East Godavari

KAKINADA:

20 September 2021 16:14 IST

Result on hold in three segments as termites eat ballot papers and some got wet.

The YSCRP registered a sweeping victory with 764 MPTC seats and 58 ZPTC seats in the East Godavari district. In MPTC elections, the YSRCP has secured 76% of seats among the total 997 seats which counting was ended in the early morning of Monday. The result of the two MPTC seats was put on hold.

The TDP had to adjust with barely 110 seats while Jana Sena Party registered victory in the 93 seats, mostly in the Konaseema region. At least 19 independent candidates won the MPTC seats.

The BJP and Congress parties are nowhere seen across the East Godavari district with each won the two seats. The CPM party had won the seven seats, mostly in the agency. BSP has won the single seat.

Advertising

Advertising

ZPTC election

Of the total 60 seats, the ruling YSRCP witnessed a thumping victory with 58 seats. However, TDP (V.R. Puram) and Jana Sena Parties (Kadiyam) won the single-seat each.

Technical glitches

According to an official release issued by East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, the result of the two MPTC seats had to be put on hold as termites have eaten the ballot papers of the Pulimeru MPTC segment in the Peddapuram division. In the Dorachintalapalem segment in Maredumilli Mandal, the ballot papers have been found wet.

In the case of ZPTC results, the result has not been declared as the ballot papers of the Dorachintalapalem segment in Maredumilli Mandal have been found wet.