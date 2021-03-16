YSRCP secures 46% vote share in VMC elections

VIJAYAWADA

16 March 2021 01:14 IST

The ruling party improves the count by 16% over 2014 polls

The YSR Congress Party which has won more than 75% of the 64 municipal wards in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has secured 2,09,660 votes, 45.85% of the 4.57 lakh valid votes polled.

The ruling party has bagged a majority of more than 10% votes over the Telugu Desam Party and the Communist Party of India (CPI) alliance, which secured 35% vote share (1,60,059) and stood second in the list. The latter won only 14 wards.

The Jana Sena Party which contested the civic polls for the first time secured 45,738 votes, a 10% vote share, while the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) had only 10,671 votes (2.33%) in its kitty. The CPI(M), which has won only one ward, fared better than BJP and secured 2.42% votes.

The Congress party, with only 2,977 votes polled in its favour, lagged behind the None of the Above (NOTA) option exercised by 4,679 voters.

In the civic polls held in 2014, the TDP secured 39.67% of total 4.39 lakh valid votes polled, while YSRCP’s vote share was 29.72% then. The ruling party share has increased the vote share by more than 16% this municipal polls. The Congress was in third place with a vote share of 11.66%.