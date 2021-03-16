YSRCP secures 46% vote share in VMC elections

The YSR Congress Party which has won more than 75% of the 64 municipal wards in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has secured 2,09,660 votes, 45.85% of the 4.57 lakh valid votes polled.
The ruling party has bagged a majority of more than 10% votes over the Telugu Desam Party and the Communist Party of India (CPI) alliance, which secured 35% vote share (1,60,059) and stood second in the list. The latter won only 14 wards.
The Jana Sena Party which contested the civic polls for the first time secured 45,738 votes, a 10% vote share, while the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) had only 10,671 votes (2.33%) in its kitty. The CPI(M), which has won only one ward, fared better than BJP and secured 2.42% votes.
The Congress party, with only 2,977 votes polled in its favour, lagged behind the None of the Above (NOTA) option exercised by 4,679 voters.
In the civic polls held in 2014, the TDP secured 39.67% of total 4.39 lakh valid votes polled, while YSRCP’s vote share was 29.72% then. The ruling party share has increased the vote share by more than 16% this municipal polls. The Congress was in third place with a vote share of 11.66%.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath